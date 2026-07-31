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Federal Energy Policy Will Increase Energy Bills, Cut Off Affordable Electricity Generation Additions
More emissions, higher consumer costs, dirtier air, and less power when we need it most
Jul 31
•
The Power Line
and
Robbie Orvis
32
5
7
Transforming Transportation: Q&A With the Electrification Coalition
How our roads could change for the better
Jul 19
•
The Power Line
and
Mike O'Boyle
5
2
What Does Recent Federal Energy Policy Mean for Americans?
Long-term impacts of OBBBA, administration actions
Jul 7
•
The Power Line
and
Daniel O'Brien
2
1
Clean Energy is the Cheapest Way to Serve Surging Electricity Demand
We can build a cheap, reliable and lower-risk grid, but we need to start now
Jul 2
•
The Power Line
and
Brendan Pierpont
2
June 2026
In Most of the World, Industrial Climate Pollution is Hard to Abate. Not in India.
Solar-powered manufacturing now cheaper than fossil fuels in India, the world’s third-largest industrial emitter
Jun 14
•
The Power Line
and
Sonali Deshpande
9
2
3
May 2026
‘Tis But a Flesh Wound: The Battered U.S. Clean Energy Sector Isn’t Dead…Yet
IRA spurred investment and deployment that will extend beyond OBBBA repeals - and could catalyze a stronger clean energy industry
May 24
•
The Power Line
and
Daniel O'Brien
8
1
3
April 2026
How Clean Energy Helps Grid Reliability
Solar, wind, and batteries provide new cheap electricity to reliably meet rising power demand
Apr 19
•
The Power Line
8
5
4
March 2026
Why Are Natural Gas Prices So High?
Forced dependence on gas creates more risk during global turmoil
Mar 29
•
The Power Line
and
Brendan Pierpont
7
1
Power Bills Are Soaring. So Are Utility Profits. Americans Pay The Price.
Investor-owned utilities pocketed $244 billion in profit off ratepayer bills between 2021-2024
Mar 22
•
The Power Line
and
Silvio Marcacci
5
3
Iran War Energy Price Spikes Threaten America’s Industry
Oil and gas price surge shows fossil fuel price volatility
Mar 8
•
The Power Line
and
Sonali Deshpande
3
February 2026
Surplus Interconnection
A fast, cost-effective strategy for bringing more renewable energy online
Feb 8
•
The Power Line
4
2
2
January 2026
Fossil Fuels Failed During Winter Storm Fern
Power plant outages in America's largest grid show we can't depend upon fossil fuels
Jan 27
•
The Power Line
and
Silvio Marcacci
22
11
8
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