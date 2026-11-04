Americans are facing an energy affordability crisis, and the data center boom is making it worse. Data centers’ voracious energy demand’s impact on electricity bills is infamous and could increase wholesale power costs by 29 percent in 2030.

But an overlooked aspect of their rapid expansion could soon hit consumer gas bills—the other side of our energy expenditures—because the rush to power data centers with natural gas could spike gas bills by billions more per year.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Congress and state governments should require data centers to protect their communities from rising gas costs. And data centers should respond by switching from gas to clean power.

Two trends dominated data center news this year. The first is a commitment to avoid driving up other customers’ electricity bills, and the second is a rush to secure natural gas power generators.

Hyperscalers are committing to do the first. In March, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Meta, Amazon, Oracle and xAI signed the White House’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge, promising to pay their full share of electricity costs for new data centers, preventing any rise in power prices for other customers, and lowering long-term bills. Similar pledges and requirements include Microsoft’s Community-First AI Infrastructure Plan, Google’s affordability pledge, and Virginia’s Data Center Electricity Consumption Tax.

That’s a great idea for electricity costs, but it ignores the threat to gas costs.

Data center developers are not committing to protect families and businesses from higher natural gas prices, instead they’re rushing to build gas generating capacity—either on-site or across the grid—to meet their exponentially growing power demand.

Consider three massive data center gas plant announcements: Meta’s 5.2 gigawatts (GW) of natural gas plants in Louisiana, Mitsubishi’s 1.2 GW of gas turbines for a Google data center in Wyoming, or Microsoft’s 2.7 GW on-site gas-fired power in Texas. For scale, 1 GW can power a medium-sized American city.

These are just a few out of dozens of proposals aiming to hit hundreds of gigawatts by 2030, many of which are intended to serve data centers while reducing electricity price impacts. For example, Mitsubishi’s press release said, “the use of dedicated power will avoid strain on the existing electricity grid and will help ensure local ratepayers are not responsible for the costs associated with new data center demand.”

But these proposals ignore their gas price impacts.

Projects like these are rapidly increasing U.S. natural gas demand, which will drive up gas prices. RBC Capital Markets forecasts data centers will raise U.S. gas consumption gas demand 5.1 percent above 2025 levels—enough to heat 18 million homes on a typical winter day. Evolved Energy Research estimates these data centers will raise wholesale gas prices by 5.8–15.9 percent in 2030, adding $5.3–$14.4 billion to other customers’ gas bills.

Data center gas consumption will also raise everyone’s electricity bills indirectly by driving up the price of gas used by power plants. This effect is not included in electricity-oriented protection pledges, which focus mainly on building more generators and power lines. How big will this impact be? If we take Evolved Energy’s forecasted gas price spikes ($0.24–$0.65 per million Btu) and apply them to all the gas used for electricity production in 2025 (13.8 quadrillion Btu), the result is $3.3–$9.0 billion of extra electricity costs. That makes a total of $8.6–$23.4 billion that data centers will shift onto other people’s gas and electricity bills in 2030 that is not covered by current ratepayer protection pledges. And this is a conservative estimate, since it ignores the fact that high gas prices will raise market prices for all electricity, not just gas.

Gas powers 40 percent of the U.S. electricity supply and heats 47 percent of homes, so increasing gas prices hit consumers with a double whammy of higher power prices and higher direct bills for gas.

High national average prices are one thing, but other factors like gas pipeline congestion or temporary supply constraints could make prices even worse in places and times with high heating demand. Data centers are relentless gas consumers that compete with other customers even at peak times, when gas networks are running at their limits or gas wells are frozen solid.

Gas prices can rise rapidly under these conditions. In regions where gas pipelines are already being used, new demand must be satisfied by driving down demand created by other customers. Supplying 5 percent more gas for data centers would increase gas prices by 17 percent. That’s a worst-case scenario. But one study estimated pipeline congestion already raises year-round gas prices by 6–11 percent in Florida and Southern California.

Extreme weather could make price shocks even more volatile. During Winter Storm Fern, daily U.S. natural gas production fell briefly by 12 percent. As a result, wholesale prices at Henry Hub spiked to eight times the 2025 average, while prices from Chicago to Boston soared to 19–42 times that average—equivalent to gasoline prices reaching $135 per gallon in New York, which would surely set off alarm bells. Data centers demanding an extra 5 percent of gas during this emergency would have made these spikes much worse.

It’s clear the rush to gas to power data centers will raise nationwide prices—making heating, industry, and electricity more expensive. That impact is not included in data center developers’ current consumer protection commitments, but it should be.

Federal regulation would be most effective for this, since data centers in each state increase gas prices in all the other states. But states could also require these commitments, which ultimately protect themselves and their neighbors.

Either way, there’s a simple solution: data centers can avoid increasing consumer costs by avoiding the rush to gas. Instead, they can connect to clean power sources such as wind, solar, and energy storage, to meet their power needs without raising other customers’ electricity or gas bills.

Data center developers may hope to dodge the challenge of connecting to the power grid by building on-site gas generators, but that reality may be equally complicated. Protecting consumers from higher gas prices requires going through the slow, difficult process of planning, permitting, and building additional gas wells and infrastructure. In that case, why not turn to a cleaner, cheaper option instead?