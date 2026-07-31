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World Observerer's avatar
World Observerer
18h

The introductory cross-post correctly says that model results depend on the inputs and assumptions selected by the person operating the model—“that’s just how modeling works”—yet this article then presents precise numerical outputs while leaving the most important physical assumptions beneath the electricity system outside the discussion.

Your model estimates a policy delta between a January 2025 counterfactual and a July 2026 current-policy scenario. It may tell us what the Energy Policy Simulator produces when tax credits, permits, pollution rules, vehicle mandates, technology costs, and selected demand assumptions are changed. It does not establish that either modeled pathway can reproduce the physical surplus on which the entire model depends. The report itself describes the comparison in exactly those terms.

That boundary matters because the Energy Policy Simulator does not independently derive its entire physical future. Its documentation says that it generally imports a business-as-usual trajectory from other studies and models and then modifies that trajectory in response to selected policies. Its fuel prices are time-series inputs. Baseline fuel production, imports, and exports are also time-series inputs. Caps on future production, imports, and exports are separately supplied assumptions. For crude oil, imports may even be used as the balancing variable that closes the identity between modeled domestic demand and supply.

That is not a trivial technical detail. It means the model begins with an assumed world in which sufficient fuel, machinery, imported components, minerals, shipping capacity, financial coordination, and political access remain available according to the supplied trajectories. It then calculates policy differences inside that world. It does not derive whether that world survives the declining net-return, maintenance, geopolitical, demographic, and material constraints that determine whether the inputs can actually continue to be delivered.

The report also admits that the Iran war and broad tariffs are not explicitly modeled. Their effects are included only insofar as prices and source data available by 2026 already reflect them. The report then calls the resulting cost estimates “conservative.” But that procedure turns war and trade conflict into historical price adjustments rather than modeling them as endogenous responses to tightening resource routes. It cannot capture a 2026–2040 feedback in which scarcity produces export bans, sanctions, tariff exemptions, maritime coercion, reserve depletion, currency stress, military escalation, destroyed infrastructure, further scarcity, and another round of political intervention.

That is precisely why wars, tariffs, sanctions, debt, and trade agreements belong in this rebuttal. They are not digressions from energy. They are how states fight over, ration, finance, conceal, and redirect energy and material flows.

The capacity chart is titled “Net Annual Change in Electricity Capacity Additions and Retirements: 2026 forecast versus January 2025 forecast.” It is a difference between two forecasts. It is not total electricity generation, net useful energy, firm capacity, system resilience, material throughput, or industrial work. The large negative solar and wind bars represent fewer nameplate gigawatts than the earlier forecast. The positive coal component largely represents coal plants retiring later, not a wave of newly constructed coal plants. The underlying report itself says it forecasts no new coal capacity.

A gigawatt of solar nameplate capacity, a gigawatt of wind, a gigawatt of batteries, a gigawatt of gas, and a gigawatt of coal are not physically interchangeable units of continuous industrial support. They differ in capacity factor, dispatchability, storage duration, fuel requirements, transmission requirements, geographic distribution, replacement cycles, maintenance needs, and ability to provide power during correlated shortages. Adding nameplate quantities together does not answer how much reliable work reaches mines, furnaces, fertilizer plants, pumps, refineries, refrigeration systems, transport networks, and households at the required hour.

The Jefferies LCOE diagram similarly compares plant-level cost ranges. It shows solar and wind becoming financially cheaper when tax credits are included. But a tax credit does not eliminate a turbine, transformer, inverter, cable, battery, mine, worker, truck, factory, or unit of energy. It changes who pays the monetary claim. It transfers part of the project cost from the developer or electricity customer to the public balance sheet.

LCOE also does not, by itself, equal the cost of delivering a firm electricity system. The diagram does not add the complete cost of transmission expansion, interconnection delays, overbuilding, curtailment, seasonal storage, backup generation, balancing, replacement, grid-forming equipment, critical-mineral production, or maintaining parallel capacity during transition. Therefore, “solar beats gas with tax credits” is not equivalent to “the solar-based system requires less total physical work and fewer scarce inputs than the gas-supported system.”

The household-spending diagram is still further downstream. It reports additional dollars spent on vehicles and home appliances. Those dollars are financial claims, not tonnes of copper, cubic metres of gas, transformer lead times, fertilizer deliveries, or kilowatt-hours available during a shortage. A nominal cost model cannot tell us whether claims remain convertible into physical delivery when multiple supply chains fail together.

Even the EPS documentation warns that GDP and spending are ambiguous measures: disaster repair and medical treatment can increase GDP, while equipment lasting longer can reduce GDP. Yet this article still headlines $2.3 trillion in “lost GDP” as though it were a direct measurement of lost civilizational capability.

The missing variables are the actual physical system

The physics is straightforward. F=ma describes the force required to accelerate mass. Mechanical work is:

W=∫F⋅dx

and the work-energy theorem gives:

Wnet=ΔK.

No applied work means no lifting water, crushing ore, moving fertilizer, pumping sewage, compressing gas, refining petroleum, separating minerals, transporting food, desalinating water, heating buildings, cooling medicine, replacing transformers, or maintaining roads.

Material standard of living is not literally one-to-one with a single mechanical-work measure, but it is absolutely dependent on a continuing surplus of useful physical work per person. High-density fuels allowed industrial society to replace enormous quantities of human and animal labor with machines. A financial model can distribute claims over that work; it cannot manufacture the work.

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Nate's avatar
Nate
1d

Great piece of analysis

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