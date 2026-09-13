Californians are familiar with high prices, from food to housing and everything in between. But one tricky aspect of California life is the states vexing high electricity bills. A new report published Energy Innovation and GridLab offers several solutions for solving this complex issue which would not only benefit consumers, but help the states next Governor and legislature.

By taking a systematic approach, California’s next governor and state officials can strengthen regulatory structures and incentives, more fairly allocate wildfire costs and risk, and improve the distribution of costs to first slow down spiraling rate increases, then reduce them over time. California’s electricity rates are now the second-highest in the country and roughly double the national average, having climbed faster than inflation since 2000.

To better understand California’s current predicament, we spoke with GridLab’s Executive Director Ric O’Connell.

Shannon: What made you and your colleagues want to write this paper?

Ric: We really wanted to address two things. First, as Californians we want to fix the ballooning cost of living that affects all Californians. In addition, California’s rate shock is a problem for the clean energy narrative outside of California. California has been a clean energy leader for decades - and powerful clean energy opponents wrongly assigned blame for the rate increases to clean energy deployment when in fact, clean energy has contributed to statewide energy savings by capturing plentiful and cheap solar during the day and discharging it at night using batteries. CAISO’s last-issued rolling blackout was six years ago, thanks to solar and storage deployment in California.

But the truth is that multiple factors contribute to California’s energy affordability crisis. We set out to generate a set of solutions from some of the smartest California energy experts in order to produce a roadmap for lowering power bills for good, not just through one electoral cycle. The good news is that while the solutions are multi-faceted, they are all possible.

Shannon: Electricity prices are up for every American, but California’s rates are especially high. Why is this?

Ric: We identify five primary drivers of rising electricity prices in California in this report with wildfire costs being a primary driver.. Plus, everything just costs more in California! I really believe that our high housing costs have trickled down into everything, so we have higher labor costs, higher equipment costs, higher everything. And our utilities’ rate of return is higher than other peer utilities.

What is noteworthy about the high costs in California is that other fire-prone western states have not seen the spike in their distribution costs from wildfire mitigation. These costs nearly doubled for three of the major utilities in California in just one year.

Shannon: Why do wildfires have such a high impact on California rates?

Ric: First, wildfires leave utilities liable for incredibly high damages - billions of dollars to victims. California utilities owe billions of dollars to victims, but those billions come from California ratepayers, not utility shareholders. Second, California utilities now want to spend billions to harden their systems against causing more wildfires, which again is paid by California ratepayers. So Californians pay twice - once to victims, and again to harden the system to prevent future wildfires.

Shannon: Is there anything leaders in CA can do to fix this?

Ric: It’s a very hard problem, there are models and ideas to fix it, but the politics are complex. Nobody wants to “let utilities off the hook” and remove their liability for wildfire, but without that liability relief utilities will continue to spend money to harden their systems and reduce their risk. It’s a gordian knot. Our paper charts some answers for wildfire, including allocating wildfire mitigation spending across a larger pool instead of asking ratepayers to fully pay the bill of wildfire prevention and liability. Electricity rates do not account for household income so additional charges unrelated to actual household electricity use can be crushing to family budgets. But as our analysis revealed, the problem and the solutions are layered. Utilities need to be on a budget, plain and simple.

California has done a great job deploying solar and storage, both utility scale and rooftop. But I was reminded recently during a trip to Australia how much more expensive rooftop solar is in California than it needs to be. Installing rooftop cost four times what it does in Australia. Recent research found that “soft costs” account for over 75% of project costs, which include permitting, inspections, interconnection and other process-oriented costs. Streamlining these processes could dramatically reduce the overall costs to customers.

Shannon: What’s at stake for California if electricity rates stay high or continue to increase?

Ric: California simply will not meet its targets to lower emissions and could set a bad precedent nationwide. For the state to transition away from fossil fuels, it needs Californians to adopt electric vehicles, heat pumps, and other electric technologies. Californians will be loath to do so while electric rates are so high. So rates need to come down.

What I like about this report is that we include a robust suite of policy changes, all of which can be enacted in less than five years, some in just two years. So these are all actions that the legislature, the commission, and new state leadership can do immediately.

Shannon: What are your hopes for how California’s energy system might look in the future?

Ric: I want a California that is prosperous and equitable. California has done an excellent job on cleaning up its electricity system - we have deployed a lot of solar and batteries. I hope in the future we can figure out how to adapt our system to climate change, and bring down rates so customers want to buy electric vehicles and heat pumps. I want a California where the energy policy landscape is not fractured and complex - we need simplicity and clarity to bring down costs.