America’s federal energy policy landscape has changed dramatically since January 2025. The 119th Congress and the Trump administration have repealed most clean energy tax credits, blocked or rescinded rules aimed to deploy clean energy technologies, and made it harder to build new clean energy generation – as shown by attacks on the offshore wind industry and pending court cases.

Energy Innovation used our open-source Energy Policy Simulator to model the long-term impacts of those federal policy decisions across the 48 contiguous states, and the results are stark.

In every state we modeled, energy bills and healthcare costs will rise because of federal energy policy. American households will pay an extra $920 billion in energy costs over the next 15 years in higher electricity, gasoline, and natural gas bills – about $6,500 per household. Dirtier air pollution from burning more fossil fuels will make people sicker, adding $72 billion in healthcare costs including doctor’s visits and medication along with 37,000 additional premature deaths.

Our research, Energy Leadership in a Time of Need: A Blueprint for States highlights how state leaders can help insulate their citizens from the rising energy costs and health impacts that federal policy changes are creating across the country.

The Affordability Crisis

These changes are happening at an unprecedented moment for America’s energy system. Since the early 2000s, electricity demand has been relatively flat, only growing a few tenths of a percent per year. But in recent years, that has changed dramatically as data centers surge around the country. Where we previously had minimal load growth, utilities and market operators are now forecasting peak demand growth of roughly 20 percent over the next five years, with far faster growth in data center hotspots, putting us into a completely new paradigm.

The sudden demand for power is creating several knock-on consequences.

First, the rush to build new gas is driving a global supply shortage of gas turbines. In addition to limiting what can be installed, the shortage is increasing prices for new turbines, with new combined cycle gas plants are routinely reporting costs of $2,000 per kilowatt or more, as much as 75 percent higher than projects coming online in 2026 and 2027, adding to the costs of meeting this new demand.

Second, the need to build new power is highlighting bottlenecks on the United States’ power grid, in particular the extremely long time it takes for grid operators to study and approve new projects to connect to the grid, commonly referred to as interconnection. It can take several years for projects to come online, not because it takes that long to build or permit them, but because our grid operators are not able to work through the interconnection requests fast enough.

Third, supply chain limits on new gas mean nearly everything being built on the grid is wind, solar, and batteries. About 90 percent of capacity additions in 2025-2027 will be these three technologies. And when gas is being built, it is more expensive now than it was before. This is playing out in real time as American households see their electricity rates jump five, ten, or even 20 percent in a single year.

In Virginia, where I live, rates increased about 7.5 percent in 2026. In New York, ConEd received approval for electric rate increases totaling about 10 percent over three years. And in North Carolina, Duke Energy requested an 11.6 percent residential rate hike over 2027 and 2028.

Meanwhile, the war in Iran has dramatically raised oil prices. Around the country, Americans are paying gasoline prices reminiscent of the last oil crisis when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Gas prices today are, on average $1.30 more per gallon than a year ago (based on AAA estimates from September 24, 2026).

America is in the throes of an affordability crisis, driven by the unprecedented nature of electricity demand growth and the surge in oil prices from an American-led war in the Middle East. But this affordability crisis is exacerbated by federal policy changes made by the 119th Congress and the Trump administration. Actions taken to raise the costs of clean energy and reduce the technologies being deployed – in particular solar, wind, and zero-emission vehicles – are making this moment more painful than it otherwise would be for American households.

To understand exactly how these policy changes will affect American families and businesses over the next 15 years, we modeled the impact of federal policy changes made since January 2025 at the state level across the Lower 48 using our Energy Policy Simulator. We compared current policies – including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule rescissions, and barriers to issuing permits for new clean energy projects – to a January 2025 frozen policies scenario.

Using these scenarios, we evaluated how federal energy policy changes since January 2025 have changed the outlook for household energy spending, health, and the economy.

Adding (Fossil) Fuel to the Energy Affordability Crisis Fire

Across the country, household energy spending will rise hundreds of dollars per year as these policies increase the costs of new energy projects and make energy more expensive.

By 2035, the average household will be forced to pay $640 per year in higher household energy spending. Wyoming, Mississippi, Oregon, South Dakota, Virginia, Texas, and Kentucky all have increases of $800 or more. By 2040, several states face increases of $1,000 or more per year.

Americans will see their annual energy spending for several reasons.

First, electricity rates will be higher than they otherwise would be because several tax credits now effectively terminate in 2030 instead of the late 2030s prior to OBBBA. This raises the costs to build new capacity and it means less capacity is built as some projects dependent on tax credits become uneconomic. At the same time, with less clean electricity deployment comes greater dependence on fossil fuel power plants. The increased demand for natural gas-based power in particular causes the price of natural gas itself to rise, making the electricity produced more expensive while also raising natural gas rates for households.

Earlier rules that cut vehicle tailpipe pollution and offered significant incentives for new clean vehicles were expected to help Americans buy an increasing number of zero-emissions vehicles. These cars are much cheaper to operate than gasoline cars, requiring far less money to fuel and maintain them. Without those rules and incentives, Americans are instead expected to buy a much greater number of gasoline vehicles. That means significantly more money spent per household to commute.

All that extra demand for gasoline makes the fuel itself more expensive (i.e. supply and demand), meaning that not only are Americans using more gas, but their gas costs more. On average, gas prices are expected to rise by 54 cents per gallon in 2035, rising to 93 cents by 2040, relative to where they otherwise would be. These increases are on top of the already high prices from the Iran War, to the extent those higher prices persist into the future.

In short: The policies of the 119th Congress and current administration will dramatically raise household energy costs by forcing us to use more gasoline and by making our electricity and natural gas more expensive. This layers even more increased spending on top of an already widespread affordability crisis facing Americans today.

All told, between now and 2040 Americans are expected to cough up just shy of $1 trillion more in energy spending because of policies enacted since January 2025.

A Sicker Public Spending More on Healthcare

Burning more fossil fuels makes our air and water dirtier. Under current policies, the U.S. will burn more gasoline, coal, and natural gas than it otherwise would have. These fuels emit harmful pollution that cause respiratory illness by either directly or indirectly causing very fine particles that lodge in our lungs. The higher amount of pollution being spewed from tailpipes and smokestacks causes more Americans to have asthma attacks, respiratory disease, and even death.

When more Americans are sick, it means more Americans seek out healthcare. That means paying for doctors’ visits and medication and lost time working, taking care of our families, and less time at school for our children. Those costs add up.

By 2035, Americans will spend nearly $6.6 billion more per year on doctor and hospital visits, medication, and childcare as a result of greater air pollution. Between now and 2040, that’s more than $72 billion in increased healthcare spending. If you add the economic valuation of indirect costs, like the value of lost life, this number rises to $510 billion between 2025 and 2040.

A Triple Whammy for Americans

America faces broader economic impacts beyond just higher household energy spending and higher medical costs. Because policies enacted since 2025 raise costs for households and rescind incentives that were driving a surge in clean electricity deployment and manufacturing investment, they also change the trajectory for GDP growth and job gains. In 2035, these policies will cost workers more than half a million jobs across the U.S. while cutting GDP by $112 billion below where it otherwise would be.

Americans will spend more on energy and healthcare with fewer jobs and less economic growth as the policies continue taking effect.

Fortunately, states are increasingly looking for ways to address these issues, like revisiting utility ratemaking, requiring new data centers to bring their own capacity, and rolling out state incentives for zero-emissions vehicles – and many more options are available.

Our recent research, Energy Leadership in a Time of Need: A Blueprint for States highlights how state leaders can help insulate their citizens from the rising energy costs and health impacts that federal policy changes are bringing about. These actions can help protect more Americans from the increased costs and illness that are otherwise set to unfold over the next 15 years.