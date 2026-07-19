A fundamental piece of fighting the climate crisis involves cutting emissions by electrifying transportation—everything from commuter cars to heavy-duty trucks. To better understand what’s happening in this sector, we spoke with the team at the Electrification Coalition. They recently published a new report called Electrifying the Future of Freight: Strategies to Accelerate Medium- and Heavy-Duty Charging Infrastructure Deployment. This new research breaks down the key barriers to electric truck charging deployment and identifies state, local, and utility strategies to overcome them. This is the second paper in their Electrification Roadmap Series—an in-depth assessment of the policies, infrastructure, and market foundations needed to scale U.S. transportation electrification through the “messy middle” of the current market. The Electrification Coalition also advances federal, state, and local EV policy while working with a broad set of stakeholders to expand EV charging and electrify fleets, freight, school buses, and more. Visit electrificationcoalition.org to learn more about their work.

Check out the full conversation below:

Mike: We know that Electric Vehicles are becoming more popular and cheaper, but what’s the state of the market for larger vehicles?

Electrification Coalition: The medium- and heavy-duty (MHD) EV market is a few years behind its light-duty counterpart. By the end of 2025, 72,309 zero-emission trucks had been deployed nationwide, with an electric cargo van deployment surge bringing zero-emission trucks up from 1.32 percent of all truck deployments in the first half of 2025 to 4.14 percent (approximately 13,000) in the latter half.

Broadly speaking, we see many of the same barriers in both markets (such as higher upfront vehicle costs and the need for charging infrastructure deployment—as highlighted in our most recent report), but those challenges are often magnified in the MHD market due to lower production volumes, more specialized use cases, and higher power needs. However, the MHD market has some advantages: by learning from light-duty deployment efforts, we can avoid replicating early mistakes, and because these vehicles use more fuel, the fuel savings from electrification are even greater.

The Class 8 market may be approaching an inflection point with the commencement of high-volume Tesla Semi production. The vehicle is reportedly priced nearly 40 percent below the industry average, and demand appears strong: between September 2025 and March 31, 2026, 1,095 vouchers were requested for it through California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project.

Mike: What are the unique charging needs for these types of vehicles?

EC: The biggest difference is the power needed. For typical passenger cars, 350-kilowatt (kW) charging is considered ultra-fast, while MHD vehicles and chargers—particularly at public and semi-public sites along freight corridors—are now adopting the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) to enable faster charging and reduce downtime. However, this means MHD charging hubs can boast nameplate capacities of 15+ MW (enough to power approximately 15,000 homes). There isn’t always sufficient excess capacity on the local grid, and getting that power to the site can stall deployment for years. Relatedly, demand charges—the higher electricity rates utilities typically impose based on the maximum amount of power a customer draws at once—can also upset project economics.

Because they operate in such disparate ways, each fleet’s exact charging needs will vary–– some fleet operators rely on private charging depots, while others, like drayage operators and long-haul truckers, often require access to public charging. There are also some site-design particularities related to MHD vehicles’ size, such as the need for pull-through stalls and ample room to maneuver within a charging depot.

Mike: Are there any examples of what’s working to enable medium- and heavy-duty fleets to electrify?

EC: There’s no one-size-fits-all solution, but most successful actors in the space tend to be doing a few common things: maintaining business model flexibility (combining private, public, and semi-public charging models), deploying within strategic corridors and hubs to maximize utilization of charging sites, engaging with utilities early in the process, and taking full advantage of available grants and incentives.

Our paper highlights Southern California’s Inland Empire region because all of these factors overlap: California offers incentives like the HVIP program and regulatory programs like the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which will fund a new incentive program. Additionally, California utilities are enabling MHD EVs and charging infrastructure through flexible interconnection and rate design, and the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach create significant electric freight activity in the region.

Other strategies, like demand aggregation, are also supporting deployment. Our paper highlighted the Center for Green Market Activation’s book-and-claim system, which pools shippers’ purchasing power and allows them to purchase the environmental attributes of clean trucking. Doing this enabled Nevoya to purchase the largest fleet of Class 8 electric trucks in Texas to date. Shortly after releasing our report, Greenlane Infrastructure announced an expansion into Texas to support Nevoya.

Mike: How can state and local policymakers lead in an era where federal policies no longer support the transition to electric vehicles?

EC: We see three main ways for state and local policymakers to contribute. First, they should establish dedicated revenue streams to fund (straightforward and easily accessible) EV incentives. Clean or Competitive Fuel Standards are among the best ways to do this, though other approaches can also work, such as in Colorado, where EV incentives are funded through a retail delivery fee.

Second, they can modernize and standardize permitting processes. Projects often get held up simply because permitting laws (which are set at the local level) were written before EV charging existed. Thankfully, there are many examples of good permitting requirements for charging infrastructure that municipalities can draw on instead of developing them from scratch; even better, some states like Florida have even standardized permitting for EV chargers statewide.

Third, policymakers should work with utilities to accelerate interconnection and establish rates that enable MHD electrification. We don’t want anyone waiting for a project to come before talking with their utilities; begin the conversation now, and where necessary, consider legislation that requires utilities to adopt robust time-of-use rates, demand charge holidays, or to adhere to specific interconnection timelines.