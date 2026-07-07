America’s energy system is at a crossroads.

For the first time in decades, electricity consumption is rising. Battery-powered vehicles and clean energy technologies are growing cheaper while global oil prices spike, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, causing pain at the pump. And the federal government is enacting policy that pivots the United States away from clean energy towards oil, gas, and coal.

One year ago, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) passed into law. It repealed tax credits and funding programs for energy technologies of the future like hydrogen electrolyzers, solar panels, and batteries, while subsidizing domestic fossil fuel production. Since then, various executive orders, regulatory decisions, and Congressional actions have stunted America’s budding clean energy economy.

Bar graph showing the change in annual electricity capacity additions and retirements associated with 2025-26 federal energy policy. Fewer coal plants retire from 2025 to 2035 because of the loss of tax credits for clean electricity, and repeal of EPA GHG, MATS, and ELG rules for power plants. Fewer solar, wind, and battery projects are built through the mid-2030s, largely as a result of OBBBA's early phaseout of tax credits.

A new Energy Innovation report analyzes how these policies will affect consumer costs, public health, and economic growth.

The OBBBA terminated America’s technology-neutral clean electricity tax credits, which incentivize utilities and developers to install new power plants like wind turbines, solar arrays, and grid batteries. These technologies are key to meeting growing demand for AI servers, since new gas plant prices have jumped 40 to 80 percent in recent years and new gas turbines are backlogged until 2031.

Meanwhile, the U.S. EPA gutted power plant rules, allowing expensive, dirty coal plants to remain online to fill the gap.

As a result, our modeling forecasts residential electricity rates will rise 12 percent and natural gas prices will rise 13 percent, each atop underlying inflation.

Meanwhile, America’s auto industry slows its drive toward fuel efficiency and detours toward more polluting gas and diesel cars and trucks, after the EPA repealed its longstanding Endangerment Finding – the legal backing to tailpipe emissions standards for new cars – and OBBBA lowered manufacturer efficiency standards. Using U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) forecasts, we find these policies will drive gas prices up by 37¢/gallon in 2035 and 64¢/gallon in 2040, atop near-term upward pressure from the Iran War.

The OBBBA also cut incentives for rooftop solar and the DOE’s Solar for All grant program, meaning millions fewer households, especially in poor communities, will install rooftop solar panels that help cut electricity bills.

Bar graph showing the increase in household energy spending associated with 2025-26 federal energy policy. Costs rise every year through 2040 for households, peaking at $550 in higher bills per year in 2037. Higher spending is driven by rising gasoline, natural gas, and electricity prices.

In all, our analysis predicts Americans’ energy bills will increase by up to $550 per year over the next 15 years, summing $4,500 per household over that span, or a cumulative $650 billion across the country.

Simultaneously, these policies will worsen air quality in communities near coal plants and highways. Burning fuels releases particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxide, which people breathe in, giving our children asthma and putting the elderly in hospitals.

The analysis finds these policies will give 280,000 kids asthma and put 35,000 Americans in hospital beds with lung and heart conditions, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease. ER visits will increase, folks will suffer heart attacks and lung cancer diagnoses, and 3,700 people will die prematurely on average, every year through 2040.

All those healthcare bills will add up. Our analysis finds annual healthcare spending jumping by $4 billion per year in 2035 and $4.5 billion in 2040, stretching families’ wallets further alongside energy and goods inflation. And all those symptoms will add up to millions of missed workdays. When incorporating lost wages and productivity, pollution caused by recent energy policies will cost Americans over $140 billion dollars over the next fifteen years.

As explained in the EPS analysis, state leaders have options to help insulate their constituents from energy & affordability concerns in meaningful ways: Energy Innovation’s state policy blueprint lays out five no-regrets actions state and local governments can take until federal policies change.

While these actions can’t replace the pollution reductions and total affordability measures provided by strong federal policy, they can limit price increases, improve health, and add new capacity to the grid at this critical juncture in America’s energy pathway.

Alongside our analysis of recent energy policies, Energy Innovation also released a Climate Ambition scenario on our U.S. Energy Policy Simulator. This scenario illustrates how a return to ambitious, people-centric energy policy can help America reduce emissions to near net-zero in 2050, while lowering electricity prices and energy bills alongside reducing local pollution. This scenario includes bold federal policy starting in 2029 and state policy that can lay the ground for continued climate policymaking.