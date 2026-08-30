Leah Stokes has been researching and reporting on climate and energy policy for well over a decade. Her latest endeavor is her second book called The Carbon Wave. She is also an associate professor at UC Santa Barbara, writes the newsletter Notes From the Electric Era, and hosts the podcast A Matter of Degrees. We spoke with her about her new book and how she’s feeling about the current policy landscape.

Shannon : What inspired you to write this book?

Leah: On April 1, 2021, I started a new document. At the time, I was pregnant and working from outside of the government on a campaign for what I hoped would become a climate law. I wanted to write down what was happening as a record to my future self. In the coming years, my children were born, the climate law passed, and my notes grew to over a hundred pages. After the law passed, a friend suggested I write a book about this experience—it was something I was already considering. I wanted to capture the process of how a law is made, which is a tumultuous political journey, alongside the personal journey that myself and other young parents went on to make that law happen. In writing The Carbon Wave, I wanted to tell the story of this incredible policy triumph, but I also wanted to show that the people who made it happen are everyday people. I wanted to demystify the policy making process for people who want to get involved, but don’t know where to start.

Shannon: Let’s talk about the policy focus in the book first - what made you want to examine the Inflation Reduction Act?

Leah: The Inflation Reduction Act was the largest, most ambitious climate law passed in American history, with north of $400 billion in climate investments. That spurred even more private investment too. This law was also the product of sacrifice and perseverance of thousands of Americans organizing across the country. This law succeeded because of how people from so many walks of life showed up and lent their skills to getting an ambitious climate package across the finish line. This is why, in addition to my own experience, the book’s narrative is told through the perspective of three other young parents working on the law in and out of government. Whether it was running emissions modeling or protesting in the streets, the IRA was a true collective effort, and I wanted to tell some of those stories. Because that is how policy change happens.

Shannon: Since you’ve spent a lot of time exploring the IRA, what do you think really worked from the legislation? Did it have a meaningful impact?

Leah: I wrote about this in a recent post on my Substack, Notes From the Electric Era. The IRA spurred a clean manufacturing renaissance in the U.S., driving $185 billion in private investment into factories that make solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles. As a result, solar, batteries, and wind supplied 96 percent of new electricity capacity in 2024 and 88 percent of new capacity in 2025. This is because the IRA’s arguably biggest legacy has been one that Trump cannot easily reverse: it helped make clean energy cheaper. Cost declines work like a ratchet — every factory built and every panel installed pushes prices down the learning curve, and once they fall, they do not climb back up. Since the IRA passed, battery prices have dropped by a third, hitting another record low last year. Despite the Trump administration’s attempts to roll back the law with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the IRA’s investments in clean energy are still very much alive and making meaningful change.

Shannon: What about the provisions that were not repealed by the OBBBA? How do you think policymakers should approach national climate legislation when the next policy window opens?

Leah: More than anything, the next climate law has to invest in infrastructure that Americans can see. I described this idea in this recent article for The Atlantic on the idea of policy feedback: when a law puts a factory in a district, it changes the politics of that place. Suddenly, its representative has a reason to protect that policy. This was the theory of the IRA. And it worked: nine in ten of the IRA’s clean energy facilities are still getting built, even as the Trump administration has tried relentlessly to kill them.

At the same time, we need to focus on getting funding out the door faster, and more visibly. The Trump administration gutted many of the IRA’s grants that had not yet been fully implemented, notably $20 billion for the creation of a green bank. This was supposed to drive clean energy investment into disadvantaged communities and build new constituencies for climate action. But a policy that is never implemented cannot create policy feedback. That’s why, when the time comes to pass another climate law, grant money needs to get out the door faster. Communities can’t protect policies they can’t see.

Shannon: In your book you talk about parenthood and becoming a mom - how has working in and covering climate change impacted the way you see raising children?

Leah: Throughout my life, I struggled with whether to have children. The reason wasn’t the one some people might expect: it wasn’t about guilt if I added another person to a warming planet, and it was only slightly because of the endless fire seasons. What held me back was a worry about myself and my time: I feared that motherhood would blur my focus, drain my energy, and reduce my impact. Instead, I have found that becoming a mom has done the opposite. I feel more connected to the work and the world, and more motivated to maximize my impact.

As parents, we’re sort of inundated with pressure to make the ‘right’ choices for our kids and do everything in our power to keep them safe. We shove plastic into every power outlet and worry about sharp edges on coffee tables. It’s not even possible to leave a hospital without a car seat manufactured within the last decade. But these deeply ingrained baby-proofing practices, which protect newborns in their vulnerable early years, are so narrow. Why aren’t we thinking of their bigger home: our planet. In some ways, our kids’ house is already on fire. We owe it to them and to all living beings to fight for a better world.

Shannon: What would you want other parents to know who want to act on climate to improve their children’s future?

Leah: For so long, we’ve been told the answer is reducing our carbon footprints by changing our individual behavior — changing what we buy, what we eat, how we get to work. That widespread framing was created by the fossil fuel industry: Rebecca Solnit has written about how BP popularized this idea and researchers have also documented that the company spent upward of $100 million advertising it during the early 2000s.

In this book, I propose an alternative idea: the carbon wave. We are much more powerful if we join with others to organize for systems change. Just like waves in the ocean are made by strong, sustained winds blowing in the same direction, we can work together and transform our dirty energy system. Carbon waves can make an impact at every level, and we especially need people to mobilize at the local level, where decisions about our schools and communities affect our children the closest. You could organize around getting a bike lane in your community, or advocate for your city government to buy electric vehicles for their fleet. You could also engage at the state level to urge state lawmakers to fund school electrification. All of these are things that everyday people can and must be involved in, because that’s how change happens. Find other parents who care about these issues and join together.