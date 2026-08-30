The Power Line’s Substack

The Power Line’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara Baldwin-Griffin's avatar
Sara Baldwin-Griffin
5d

Love this! Thank, Shannon and Leah!

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Power Line · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture